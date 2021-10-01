ROYAL HUNT – Songwriting Completed For New Album

Royal Hunt has completed the songwriting for their new album, Dystopia Part 2 – the sequel to their 2020 concept record, Dystopia.

“Dear friends Songwriting for Dystopia. Part 2 has been completed: as the story unfolds, the material´s got a bit more aggressive yet fairly dynamic, leaving space for a few experiments here and there. Obviously, as the plot includes a couple of new characters, the list of special guests should be quite interesting as well. Stay tuned, we´ll keep you posted.” – writes André Andersen

Dystopia – Part I is available on all digital platforms (as MP3, FLAC), as a regular CD (jewel case), and a deluxe edition (2CD).