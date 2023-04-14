ROYAL THUNDER To Release Rebuilding The Mountain Album In June; "Fade" Music Video Streaming Now

Atlanta-based rockers, Royal Thunder, are proud to announce their fourth studio album, Rebuilding The Mountain, which will see a June 16 release via Spinefarm. The upcoming full-length is the trio’s first studio release in six years, dating back to 2017’s Wick LP.

Addressing some of the creative drivers surrounding their new album, guitarist Josh Weaver says: “It was really a special time writing and working on this record. There were a lot of hardships we had prior to the pandemic and during, as everyone experienced. The band dissolved and toxic behavior became a priority over the music, addiction being the number one factor for things falling apart. We reconnected with our drummer, Evan Diprima, during the pandemic. We agreed that we needed to get our priorities straight and do the band uncompromisingly right, as in right for us. There was a huge void in us, not playing. We started writing our album immediately. We surrendered our heart and soul to each song. It felt good to work hard and create, to have what felt like a second chance to be a band again. We are thankful for the music and the healing it has brought us. We hope that the music will be a source of hope, inspiration, and healing to all that hear it.”

To commemorate the announcement of Rebuilding The Mountain, Royal Thunder have dropped the second single off the record, titled “Fade”.

Speaking about the new track, lead vocalist/bassist Mlny Parsonz shares, “’Fade’ is a reminder to me that despite the exchange of positive and negative energy, we can heal all of our connections. We don’t have to live with our pain, we have the power to change how we interact with it and others.”

Watch the video for "Fade" below.

Rebuilding The Mountain tracklisting:

"Drag Me"

"The Knife"

"Now Here No Where"

"Twice"

"Pull"

"Live To Live"

"My Ten"

"Fade"

"The King"

"Dead Star"

"Fade" video:

"The Knife" video:

Royal Thunder are:

Mlny Parsonz – vocals, bass

Josh Weaver – guitar

Evan Diprima – drums