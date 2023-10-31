Rufus Publications Launches Mysterious ALICE COOPER Teaser Video

Rufus Publications has released the teaser video below, possibly for an upcoming book on shock rock legend, Alice Cooper. Check it out and stay tuned for further information, expected on or before November 15.

Alice Cooper has released a video for "Dead Don't Dance", featured on his new album Road, out now via earMUSIC in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colours. Watch below:

Complementing the Road album’s theme, the bonus DVD/Blu-ray comes with Alice Cooper’s full live show at Hellfest 2022 and includes all the classics and rarely played gems. Check out "School's Out" from the set, below:

Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, Road was written, composed and recorded with Alice's trusted, longtime bandmates - Ryan Roxie [guitar], Chuck Garric [bass], Tommy Henrikson [guitar], Glen Sobel [drums], and Nita Strauss [guitar]. Road channels the spirit of old school Alice with instantly recognizable grit and plenty of gusto. It’s everything you’d hope for from him and more.

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” says Alice. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

The album opener and first single, “I’m Alice”, sets the tone for the album with its driving drumbeat as guitars wail in the distance. Alice’s instantly recognizable rasp takes hold, “I know you’re looking for a real good time. So, let me introduce you to a friend of mine. I’m Alice. I’m the Master of Madness; the Sultan of Surprise...so don’t be afraid, just look into my eyes.”

Order your copy of Road at AliceCooper.com.

Road tracklisting:

"I'm Alice"

"Welcome To The Show"

"All Over The World"

"Dead Don't Dance"

"Go Away"

"White Line Frankenstein"

"Big Boots"

"Rules Of The Road"

"The Big Goodbye"

"Road Rats Forever"

"Baby Please Don't Go"

"100 More Miles"

"Welcome To The Show” lyric video:

"White Line Frankenstein" video:

"I'm Alice" video:

On December 9 at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZ, Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers present Alice Cooper's 21st Annual Christmas Pudding.

Renowned as one of Phoenix’s signature holiday events, Alice Cooper’s 21st Annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser will bring together Hall of Famers Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, and Nancy Wilson of Heart, as well as Quiet Riot, and SixWire. The night will also include teen performances from the Solid Rock Dance Company, the Bucket Brigade, and the winners of this year’s Proof is in the Pudding Music and Dance Competition, Alice’s own version of American Idol.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the free music, dance, arts, and vocational programs for teens 12-20 at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix & Mesa.

Get tickets here.