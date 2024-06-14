RUSH – Fantoons Releases Grace Under Pressure Cubist Print To Celebrate Album's 40th Anniversary

In celebration of Rush’s synthy masterpiece Grace Under Pressure’s 40th anniversary, Fantoons has handcrafted a limited edition 12x12" print. Limited to only 50, this print features a striking minimalist style, acutely capturing the essence of the album.

Issued April 12, 1984, Grace Under Pressure is Rush’s tenth studio album and featured the singles “Distant Early Warning”, “The Body Electric” (in the UK), “Red Sector A”, and “Afterimage” (in Japan). The album has achieved platinum status in Canada and the U.S. and silver certification in the U.K.