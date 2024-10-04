RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Pens Foreword For The Minimoog Book

Independent Danish book publisher Bjooks, creator of industry-renowned hardcover books including Push Turn Move, Synth Gems 1, and Patch & Tweak, has announced that shipping has begun on its latest title: The Minimoog Book. To fund the project, Bjooks founder and CEO Kim Bjørn initiated a successful Kickstarter campaign in April, 2024 and subsequently received overwhelming support from both new and existing readers. ​

A labor of love more than a decade in the making, The Minimoog Book is Bjooks’ most extensive and thoroughly researched effort to date. Kim Bjørn is quick to credit the 1,180 Kickstarter backers - comprising a wide set of music lovers, synth aficionados, and loyal Bjooks fans. "This is the most comprehensive book we've ever created, and it would not have been possible without our loyal fanbase and newcomers - many new to Kickstarter," commented Kim Bjørn. "The Minimoog Book is written by JoE Silva and presents a comprehensive picture of the Minimoog's life and times, seen through the eyes of its creators and the musical artists who changed the very fabric of our culture."

"In an age where independent booksellers and publishers are struggling to keep up with behemoth ecommerce platforms and electronic distribution methods, it’s as important as ever that high-end, niche publishers like Bjooks are supported by loyal fans" he added. "We are proud to produce high-quality, tactile books that feature outstanding design and quality printing - and we know our customers appreciate this as well."

In addition to having their copies shipped first, all Kickstarter backers will also receive a special numbered edition of the book with an exclusive dust jacket featuring an "authorized backer" sticker. Finally, all backers will receive early access to the forthcoming Bjooks Club, which is scheduled to launch this fall and for which more information will be forthcoming.

Comprehensive and authoritative: The Minimoog book features over 100 interviews with artists, engineers, and other experts, along with more than 700 photos of artwork, memorabilia, and rare artist shots. It includes exclusive photo sessions with 20+ unique Minimoogs in locations such as Alabama, Philadelphia, Asheville, Austria, and Copenhagen. The book also showcases images from famous rock photographers — many never before seen — and details over 30 recreated Minimoog patches by Anthony Marinelli and others, visualized in sound charts. Comprehensive visual overviews and infographics are also provided to enhance understanding of the Minimoog’s impact and historical evolution.

Readers can expect exclusive interviews and features with legendary musicians like Keith Emerson, Rick Wakeman, Chick Corea, Tony Visconti (David Bowie), George Duke, Anne Dudley (Art of Noise), Bernie Worrell, Devo, Kraftwerk, Air, J Dilla, Gary Numan, and many others — as well as some of today’s most respected songwriters and multi-instrumentalists, such as Greg Kurstin (Adele), Yumiko Ohno (Buffalo Daughter), Mac DeMarco, and more.

Foreword by Geddy Lee: ​The Minimoog Book begins with a foreword by the legendary Rush frontman Geddy Lee and offers over a decade of in-depth research and storytelling by JoE Silva, an esteemed journalist and music historian. Silva reflects, "When I started digging into the history of the Minimoog back in 2010, I quickly realized how universal it was. I was continuously stumbling upon artist after artist or another famous piece of music that used it. It was pretty clear right away how important the instrument became once it came out…”



Kim Bjørn’s mission with Bjooks is to create exciting, informative, and beautiful books about music technology, artists, and makers. With existing titles that intimately focus on musical instrument giants like Moog, Roland, and Korg, the publisher is thrilled to bring new inspiration to long-time Bjooks fans and newcomers with this release.

Pre-order the book here, or for more details on the Kickstarter campaign head here.