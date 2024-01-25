RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON And Lerxst Announce Launch Of New "Limelight" Signature Guitar

Alex Lifeson and Lerxst announce the launch of Limelight, a new signature guitar created in partnership with Canadian manufacturers Godin Guitars. Inspired by Lifeson’s iconic Hentor Sportscaster guitars from the mid-80s, Limelight thoroughly reimagines Lifeson’s original concept with modern part selection and craftsmanship to create a high-quality, forward-thinking instrument designed for today’s players.

“The original Hentor brought together a mix of tone and playability that empowered me to explore sounds and styles of playing that I had never attempted before,” said Lifeson.

“Ultimately these things became signature parts of my style. When the idea came to reimagine this guitar it made sense to partner with innovators like Godin who I knew I could trust to utilize the advances in technology and manufacturing skill to create something that could power a new generation of players looking to push their own boundaries.”

Learn more, here.

Alex recently sat down with Ultimate Guitar to talk all things Lerxst, his favorite guitars, the recording process of Rush tracks, and more. Watch below: