The official Rush YouTube channel has been updated to include two videos filmed at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec on March 27, 1981. Featured on the concert film, Exit… Stage Left, you can watch "Intro/The Camera Eye" and "Limelight" below:

Brandedstein recently unveiled the one-of-a-kind apparel collection from the legendary graphic artist Hugh Syme, the visionary behind over 250 classic album covers including artwork for Rush, Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Dream Theater, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, KISS, Celine Dion, and so many more.

Explore Hugh Syme’s captivating designs, now reimagined as wearable art. Every design takes you on a journey of “improbable reality” while every brushstroke tells a story beyond the ordinary. Shop at brandedstein.com.

Hugh Syme's artistic approach is characterized by his imaginative and thought-provoking designs. His captivating illustrations embody what he calls a style of "improbable reality.” Syme's work is marked by a deep understanding of the music and themes he represents, allowing him to craft visuals that resonate deeply with audiences. His innovative use of symbolism and narrative in his art consistently pushes the boundaries of conventional design.