RUSH - Stern Pinball Releases Exclusive, Limited Edition "Rush Treasure Chest"; Video Preview

Stern Pinball has released the exclusive, limited edition Rush Treasure Chest. A video preview can be found below.

This is a must have for any Rush fan! This Stern Pinball exclusive contains the following collectible items:

- Autographed trading cards of Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson

- Rush (Hemispheres) 3D Vinyl™ by KnuckleBonz

- Exclusive T-shirt, hat, keychain and magnet

- All contained in a special box with art from the official Rush pinball machine

- Limited to 300 pieces

The 3D Vinyl™ is officially licensed, hand-painted and comes with a certificate of authenticity printed on the back. This piece of art was created to capture some of the most iconic images in album art. It measures 12″ (tall) x 12″ (wide) and this unique collectible can be desk-mounted or wall-mounted.

This highly collectible Stern exclusive Rush Treasure Chest is limited to only 300 pieces. Get it in a rush, while supplies last! Order here.