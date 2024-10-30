RUSH - The Albums: 1989-1996 Limited Edition Box Set Available In November; New Items Available In The R50 Collection

Rhino has announced Rush - The Albums: 1989-1996, a 6LP vinyl box set available for pre-order at rushbackstage.com, or direct from Rhino here.

Rush’s first four albums with Atlantic Records will be reissued on vinyl in the upcoming boxed set that includes Presto (1989), Roll the Bones (1991), Counterparts (1993), and Test For Echo (1996).

The new collection covers the first four albums that Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart recorded for Atlantic Records before their hiatus in 1997. Each album includes a print of reimagined cover artwork and is housed in a slipcase featuring new artwork by award-winning artist Hugh Syme, who has created all of Rush’s album cover art since 1975.

Presto is Rush’s thirteenth studio album and their first with Atlantic Records. The gold-certified record reached #16 on the Billboard, marking a more guitar-centric sound for the band. After a brief hiatus, the band emerged with the commercial and critical success Roll The Bones. Peaking at #3 in the US, #10 in the UK and #11 in Canada, with the title track reaching #9 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

Counterparts followed with continued success, landing at #2 on the Billboard 200 - one of the band’s highest-charting albums. The record was certified platinum and received a 1994 Grammy® Award nomination for Best Rock Instrumental Performance for their track “Leave That Thing Alone.” Rush released their sixteenth album, Test For Echo, in 1996, reaching #5 on the Billboard chart and the title track taking the #1 spot on the Mainstream Rock Track chart.

The Albums: 1989-1996 celebrates Rush's enduring legacy as one of the most inventive, compelling, and popular groups in rock history, receiving a Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2013. The RIAA has certified Rush for having the third-highest number of consecutive gold and platinum studio albums by a rock band, topped only by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Tracklisting:

Presto

Side One

“Show Don’t Tell”

“Chain Lightning”

“The Pass”

“War Paint”

“Scars”

“Presto”

Side Two

“Superconductor”

“Anagram (For Mongo)”

“Red Tide”

“Hand Over Fist”

“Available Light”

Roll The Bones

Side One

“Dreamline”

“Bravado”

“Roll the Bones”

“Face Up”

“Where's My Thing? (Part IV, "Gangster of Boats" Trilogy)” (Instrumental)

Side Two

“The Big Wheel”

“Heresy”

“Ghost Of A Chance”

“Neurotica”

“You Bet Your Life”

Counterparts

Side One

“Animate”

“Stick It Out”

“Cut To The Chase”

“Nobody’s Hero”

Side Two

“Between Sun And Moon”

“Alien Shore”

“The Speed Of Love”

Side Three

“Double Agent”

“Leave That Thing Alone” (Instrumental)

“Cold Fire”

“Everyday Glory”

Test For Echo

Side One

“Test For Echo”

“Driven”

“Half The World”

“The Color of Right”

Side Two

“Time and Motion”

“Totem”

“Dog Years”

Side Three

“Virtuality”

“Resist”

“Limbo” (Instrumental)

“Carve Away The Stone”

In other news, RushBackstage has populated a new line including vintage concert tee’s and 50th Anniversary of the band. Shop here.

Meanwhile, Rush beer is back!

USA - "We are delighted to announce that Half Time is once again fully stocked with all of your crisp and fresh favorites including Rush Golden Ale and our trio of limited edition Rush bottles. You can order them individually or we've crafted some bundles including: Rush: The Triumvirate of Taste includes all three 19.6 oz Rush limited edition bottles Moving Pictures, X-1, and Xanabrew.

"In addition, we're throwing in a limited edition pack of guitar picks with each order.

"Click here to place your order now and have it delivered right to your door.

Halftime also ships internationally, so check the site for more details!

Candada - "Henderson has a special announcement coming very soon, stay tuned! In the meantime, visit Henderson Brewing to get stocked up on new batches of Al’s Big Birdie Brew. We sold out of the Light Lager so fast but while we await our new batch, you can still get yours at the LCBO."