RUSH - Upcoming All-Star Tribute Album Reissue Features SEBASTIAN BACH, JANI LANE, VINNIE MOORE, FATES WARNING, GEORGE LYNCH, STEVE MORSE, DREAM THEATER Members, And More

Magna Carta will reissue An All-Star Tribute To Rush on Deluxe 2CD digipak and Deluxe 2LP red vinyl on June 24.

Iconic vocalists and venerated musicians come together on this bombastic tribute to prog rock superstars, Rush. Includes unique interpretations of tracks from throughout Rush's stellar career including their biggest hits "Tom Sawyer", "Spirit Of The Radio", "Working Man", "Red Barchetta" and many more.

Features performances by Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), Steve Morse (Deep Purple), James LaBrie (Dream Theater), Stu Hamm (Joe Satriani), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Jani Lane (Warrant), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Kip Winger (Winger), Fates Warning, Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big), Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater), Jack Russell (Great White), John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne), George Lynch (Dokken) and more.

CD tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Working Man" – Sebastian Bach & Jake E. Lee

"By-Tor And The Snow Dog" – James LaBrie & John Petrucci

"Analog Kid" – Sebastian Bach & John Petrucci

"The Trees" – Mike Baker & Brendt Allman

"La Villa Strangiato" – Steve Morse

"Mission" – Eric Martin

"Anthem" – Mark Slaughter & George Lynch

"Jacob’s Ladder" – Sebastian Bach & John Petrucci

"Closer To The Heart" – Fates Warning

"Natural Science" – Devin Townsend

"YYZ" – James Murphy

"Red Barchetta" – James LaBrie

"Freewill" – Gregoor van der Loo

"Tom Sawyer" – Alex Skolnick Trio

Disc 2:

"Distant Early Warning" – Randy Jackson

"Lakeside Park" – Sebastian Bach

"Limelight" – Kip Winger

"Subdivisions" – Randy Jackson

"Different Strings" – Robert Berry

"Tom Sawyer" – Sebastian Bach

"Bastille Day" – Jani Lane & Alex Skolnick

"A Farewell To Kings" – Randy Jackson

"The Spirit Of Radio" – Kip Winger

"2112 Overture / Temples Of Syrinx" – Jani Lane & Vinnie Moore

"New World Man" – Robert Berry

"Fly By Night" – Sal Marrano

"Force Ten" – Robert Berry

LP tracklisting:

LP1:

"Working Man" - Sebastian Bach & Jake E. Lee

"By-Tor AND The Snow Dog" - James Labrie & John Petrucci

"Analog Kid" - Sebastian Bach & John Petrucci

"Jacob's Ladder" - Sebastian Bach & John Petrucci

"Anthem" - Mark Slaughter & George Lynch

"Closer To The Heart" - Fates Warning

"Natural Science" - Devin Townsend

"Red Barchetta" - James Labrie

LP2:

"Lakeside Park" - Sebastian Bach

"Limelight" - Kip Winger

"Tom Sawyer" - Sebastian Bach

"Bastille Day" - Jani Lane & Alex Skolnick

"A Farewell To Kings" - Randy Jackson

"The Spirit Of Radio" - Kip Winger

"2112 Overture / Temples Of Syrinx" - Jani Lane & Vinnie Moore