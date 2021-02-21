Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Performs PINK FLOYD Classic "Comfortably Numb" (Video)

Russian pianist Alexandra Kuznetsova, who goes by the artist name Gamazda, was born in Moscow in a family of musicians. She began to playing piano at the age of 3. In 2014, she graduated with honors from the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory and is a laureate of all-Russian and international competitions. In 2019 she created her YouTube channel, Gamazda, where she performs her own adaptations of rock / metal hits.

Check out her latest cover, an adaütation of the Pink Floyd classic "Comfortably Numb".

The song is taken from Pink Floyd's critically acclaimed 1979 concept album, The Wall. It was released as a single in 1980 with "Hey You" as the B-side. "Comfortably Numb" is one of Pink Floyd's most famous songs, renowned for its two guitar solos. In 2005, it became the last song ever performed by Waters, Gilmour, keyboardist Richard Wright, and drummer Nick Mason together.

Check out Gamazda's YouTube channel here. Her work is also available on Spotify.