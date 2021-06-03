RUTH SILVEIRA Reprises Her VAN HALEN "Hot For Teacher" Video Role As Waldo's Mother In New Clip From Comedian JOE HERNANDEZ-KOLSKI And THING OF TWINS

Ruth Silveira, who played Waldo's mom in Van Halen's iconic "Hot For Teacher" video, reprised the role in a video for "This Rap Makes No Sense" from comedian Joe Hernandez-Kolski's new collaboration with Thing Of Twins.

Hernandez-Kolski comments: "I've known Ruth for many years. We're both members of Sacred Fools Theater Company. I only found out recently, however, that she was in the 'Hot For Teacher' music video. I lost my mind because Van Halen has always been my all-time favorite band. When I started thinking about making a music video for the song, I immediately knew that I wanted to pay homage to the original video. Ruth was a wonderful professional. She came in and recreated the role in one take."

Check out both videos below.

Silveira has worked on over 60 television and film projects including hit shows House M.D. to Growing Pains. "Hot For Teacher" appears on Van Halen's 1984 album. The song hit # 56 on the Billboard Hot 100 but became even more popular due to the video.