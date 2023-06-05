S8NT ELEKTRIC Release New Single And Video "Live On"

S8nt Elektric, the female-fronted hard rock band from Los Angeles, is excited to release their latest single and music video, "Live On". The song showcases their unique sound and is accompanied by a visually captivating video.

"Live On" combines rock, alternative, and electronic influences to create an impactful anthem. With powerful vocals and infectious guitar riffs, S8nt Elektric delivers an electrifying experience for listeners.

"Live On" is now available on major streaming platforms, with the music video available for streaming below.

S8nt Elektric is a five-piece hard rock band from Los Angeles, influenced by all types of rock, alternative, and even disco. With a goal of innovating rock n’ roll for the 21st century they have hard-hitting players and unexpected twists and turns in their music. Releasing one single at a time, S8nt Elektric are paving their own lane in this complicated musical landscape.

Formed in 2021, the lineup includes Briana Carbajal on vocals, Niko Tsangaris on lead guitar, London Hudson on drums, Eric Matt on rhythm guitar, and Jack Kleinman on bass.