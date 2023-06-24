SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Celebrates Midsummer's Eve With Folk Metal Cover Of "Nu Grönskar Det" (Video)
June 24, 2023, 38 minutes ago
Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has released a folk metal cover of "Nu Grönskar Det" along with the following message:
"Glad Midsommar!
According to Swedish tradition we celebrate 'Midsummer's Eve' this weekend every year. We dance around a pole (more of a cross actually) and then we jump around the pole and sing about frogs and how small they are. At the dinner table take a 'nubbe' (small shot of hard liquor) - but first we sing a song about how excited we are to drink this shot - they we drink it. And - it usually rains on these glorious days."
Written by: Johan Sebastian Bach
Lyrics by: Evelyn Lindström
Johansson, who has become known for his weekly covers of '80s classics, recently released a seven song compilation of fan favourites from his catalogue. It is now available on digital platforms.
The tracklist is as follows:
"Africa" (Toto)
"Headless Cross" (Black Sabbath)
"18 And Life" (Skid Row)
"You're The Voice" (John Farnham)
"The Price" (Twisted Sister)
"Alone" (Heart)
"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John)