SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Celebrates Midsummer's Eve With Folk Metal Cover Of "Nu Grönskar Det" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has released a folk metal cover of "Nu Grönskar Det" along with the following message:

"Glad Midsommar!

According to Swedish tradition we celebrate 'Midsummer's Eve' this weekend every year. We dance around a pole (more of a cross actually) and then we jump around the pole and sing about frogs and how small they are. At the dinner table take a 'nubbe' (small shot of hard liquor) - but first we sing a song about how excited we are to drink this shot - they we drink it. And - it usually rains on these glorious days."

Written by: Johan Sebastian Bach

Lyrics by: Evelyn Lindström

Johansson, who has become known for his weekly covers of '80s classics, recently released a seven song compilation of fan favourites from his catalogue. It is now available on digital platforms.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Africa" (Toto)

"Headless Cross" (Black Sabbath)

"18 And Life" (Skid Row)

"You're The Voice" (John Farnham)

"The Price" (Twisted Sister)

"Alone" (Heart)

"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John)