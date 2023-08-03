SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Gearing Up For New Weekly Cover Videos - "What Song Would You Really Like Me To Do?"

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson, who took a break from releasing his weekly cover videos, has checked in with the following update:

Johansson, who has become known for his weekly covers of '80s classics, recently released a seven song compilation of fan favourites from his catalogue. It is now available on digital platforms.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Africa" (Toto)

"Headless Cross" (Black Sabbath)

"18 And Life" (Skid Row)

"You're The Voice" (John Farnham)

"The Price" (Twisted Sister)

"Alone" (Heart)

"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John)