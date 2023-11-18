SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Cover Of 1976 JOHN MILES Classic "Music" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared a cover of the John Miles classic, "Music", released in 1976.

Johansson: "This is is dedicated to my dear father who has his birthday today!"

John Miles (born John Errington) was an English rock singer, guitarist and keyboard player best known for his 1976 top 3 UK hit single "Music", which won an Ivor Novello Award. Miles died after a short illness on December 5th, 2021 at the age of 72.

Heavy metal titans Judas Priest have announced their Invincible Shield Tour, with special guests Sabaton. The all-time greats will take over the US this spring with 14 shows.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 18 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT making stops in Reading, PA; Boston, MA; Rosemont, IL; Washington, DC and more before wrapping up in Syracuse, NY at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview on May 22. Metalheads are in for the show of a lifetime as few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest!

Tickets are available at judaspriestinvincibleshield.com.

Tour dates:

April

18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May

1 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*

5 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

7 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*

9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^

11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*

14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor

21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

* not a Live Nation date

^ festival performance