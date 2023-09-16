SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Cover Of ONE MORE TIME Hit "Highland" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared a new cover song and video along with the following message:

"A great Swedish '90s song, 'Highland', by One More Time. Filmed in the highlands of Scotland, 2023."

The song is taken from the album, Highland, released in 1992.

Johansson, who has become known for his weekly covers of '80s classics, has released a seven song compilation of fan favourites from his catalogue. It is now available on digital platforms.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Africa" (Toto)

"Headless Cross" (Black Sabbath)

"18 And Life" (Skid Row)

"You're The Voice" (John Farnham)

"The Price" (Twisted Sister)

"Alone" (Heart)

"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John)