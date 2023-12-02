SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares New Q&A Video; Christmas Livestream Confirmed For December 9th

Sabaton guitarist Tommy Johansson, who has gained a large YouTube following thanks to his weekly cover songs, has shared a new Q&A video. Check it out below.

Johansson: "I asked you people to send me your questions, and I received almost 600 questions - wow!!! I'm answering some of them in this video with the help outside to random pick out some questions. Hope you will enjoy the answers and don't worry - new music video next week!"

Johansson recently released A Tribute To The Moore, dedicated to music and guitar legend Gary Moore, via Spotify and Deezer. It is a compilation of covers Johansson has shared via YouTube over the past two years.

Go to this location for the streaming links.

Tracklist:

"Over the Hills and Far Away"

"Wild Frontier"

"Nuclear Attack"

"The Loner"

"Out in the Fields"

"Murder in the Skies"

"Thunder Rising"

"Running from the Storm"

"After the War"

"Empty Rooms"

"Emerald"