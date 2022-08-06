SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Performance Of ELTON JOHN Classic "I'm Still Standing"

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo performance of Elton John's 1983 hit "I'm Still Standing". Check it out below.

Johansson: "This power metal version of his epic tune is a mix between the movie version (Rocket Man) the original, and a new arranged power metal version."

Johansson recently shared his solo performance of the Queen classic, "Show Must Go On". The song is taken from Queen's 1991 album, Innuendo.