SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Performance Of JOURNEY Classic "Separate Ways" (Video)

August 27, 2022, an hour ago

news sabaton majestica tommy johansson heavy metal

SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Performance Of JOURNEY Classic "Separate Ways" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo performance of Journey's 1982 classic, "Separate Ways". Check it out below.

Johansson: "The glorious '80s is back here on the channel! This time it's my favorite song from Journey - 'Separate Ways'."

Johansson previously shared his cover of the Elton John classic "I'm Still Standing".

Johansson: "This power metal version of his epic tune is a mix between the movie version (Rocket Man) the original, and a new arranged power metal version."



Featured Audio

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

Latest Reviews