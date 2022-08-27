SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Performance Of JOURNEY Classic "Separate Ways" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo performance of Journey's 1982 classic, "Separate Ways". Check it out below.

Johansson: "The glorious '80s is back here on the channel! This time it's my favorite song from Journey - 'Separate Ways'."

Johansson previously shared his cover of the Elton John classic "I'm Still Standing".

Johansson: "This power metal version of his epic tune is a mix between the movie version (Rocket Man) the original, and a new arranged power metal version."