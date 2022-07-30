SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Performance Of "Phantom Of The Opera" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom Of The Opera". Check it out below.

Johansson: "Last year I appeared on this cover together with symphonic power metal band Dream Ocean. I've always wanted to do this song by myself, and finally the times has come.

Recorded in a haunted house in Italy in the summer of 2022 with a full team behind me to make this happen. Big thanks to Mandy Spice, Team Gullmarsplan and Team Brandbergen for making this possible."

Johansson recently shared his solo performance of the Queen classic, "Show Must Go On". The song is taken from Queen's 1991 album, Innuendo.