SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Symphonic Power Metal Performance Of GREEN DAY Classic "Basket Case" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo symphonic power metal performance of Green Day's 1994 hit "Basket Case". Check it out below.

Johansson: "The glorious rock song 'Basket Case' made famous by the outstanding Green Day in a way you’ve never heard it before! Super speed symphonic falsetto one octave challenge power metal!! Yes!

Hidden in the song is also a tribute to the late André Matos - see if you can find it!"

Johansson previously shared his cover of the Elton John classic "I'm Still Standing".

Johansson: "This power metal version of his epic tune is a mix between the movie version (Rocket Man) the original, and a new arranged power metal version."