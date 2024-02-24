SABATON History Channel Uploads Fathers Of Light And Darkness - Rockets And Explosives; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 126, Fathers Of Light And Darkness - Rockets and Explosives. Check it out below.

"There are many inventors whose creations have been turned into weapons of war. A couple that really stand out are Alfred Nobel and Wernher von Braun. Today we'll take a deep dive into their stories and the paradox of using destructive weapons for good, or creative weapons for destruction."

Sabaton checked in with the the following update in the wake of guitarist Tommy Johansson's recent departure:

"We are beyond excited to announce that our former guitarist, Thobbe Englund, is rejoining the band and taking Tommy’s place!

Thobbe originally joined us in April 2012 and decided to leave Sabaton in July 2016 to focus on his personal life and expand his creativity. We, of course, respected his decision and we parted ways amicably. Since then, we have been in constant contact with him over the years - he’s a really good friend to all of us! Eight years later, he’s back and ready to hit the global stage with us once more and we couldn’t be happier about it!

Thobbe recorded two studio albums with us, namely Heroes (2014) and The Last Stand (2016), and assisted with the songwriting of some of our very popular songs including 'Shiroyama' and 'Fields Of Verdun', among others.

As always thank you all for your unending support. It means the world to us. Here’s to a new era for Sabaton!"