SABATON Holding Coat Of Arms Listening Party On YouTube Today

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry.

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.

They have checked in with the following message:

"Get your beers and buddies ready and let’s listen to our fifth studio album on full blast today! Join the YouTube premiere which takes place on Saturday, May 4 at 18:00 CET /12:00pm EST). Thobbe, our new (and old) guitarist is joining us for this session! You’ll hear us discuss the complex recording process for the album as well as a whole bunch of album anecdotes. Throw a bit of banter into the mix too and you’ve got a winning combo! See you soon!"

Watch the listening party below or go to Sabaton's official YouTube channel here.