SABATON Launch 25th Anniversary Mixtape Generator

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have checked in with the following update:

"To celebrate 25 years of Sabaton, we’ve launched a 25th Anniversary Mixtape generator! Whether you’re a Sabaton Cadet, Captain, Commander or Veteran, you can generate your own personalised mixtape based on your years of listening. Simply select your rank and your three favourite Sabaton songs. The generator will create a personalised playlist which you can then save to Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer!"

Go to this location to check out the mixtape generator.

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.

They band recently shared a new video along with the following message:

"Welcome to The Art Of War listening party, metalheads! As we’re in the fourth month of 2024 we need to shine the spotlight on our fourth studio album! Did you know that The Art Of War was the genesis of a whole new era for us as a band? It marked the first time we explored the realm of concept albums and it would set the tone for the albums to follow. Grab a drink, grab a snack and come hang out with us!"