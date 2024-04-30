SABATON Unveil 25th Anniversary Edition Of Camouflage Magazine

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have checked in with the following update:

"We're beyond happy to unveil our special 25th anniversary edition of Camouflage Magazine! This issue is bursting with awesome content. You’ll find one of the biggest interviews Pär has ever done, and it’s only part 1! It’s 16 pages long and covers the first 12 years of our rollercoaster journey in the industry – the ups and downs and everything in between. Don’t forget you get your very own issue with any order made on the official Sabaton store. We can’t wait for you to read it!"

Go to the official Sabaton online store here.

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.

The band recently shared a new video along with the following message:

"Welcome to The Art Of War listening party, metalheads! As we’re in the fourth month of 2024 we need to shine the spotlight on our fourth studio album! Did you know that The Art Of War was the genesis of a whole new era for us as a band? It marked the first time we explored the realm of concept albums and it would set the tone for the albums to follow. Grab a drink, grab a snack and come hang out with us!"