SACRED REICH Cancel Appearances At Copenhell, Graspop, And Hellfest; Guitarist WILEY ARNETT To Undergo Surgery

Sacred Reich have canceled their appearances at several European festivals while guitarist Wiley Arnett recovers from an upcoming surgery.

A message from the band states: "We are sorry that we will not be playing Copenhell, Graspop or Hellfest this year. Wiley has an injury that requires surgery. He will make a full recovery but not in time for these shows. Sorry to disappoint our fans looking forward to seeing us at these great festivals but we hope to see you at one of the shows in the future. Thank you for your understanding."



(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)