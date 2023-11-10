SACRED REICH - Surf Nicaragua And The American Way Cassette Reissues Available Now
November 10, 2023, 43 minutes ago
Today, US thrash metal legends, Sacred Reich, release cassette reissues of their classic albums, Surf Nicaragua (1988) and The American Way (1990), via Time To Kill Records.
Order your copies now: Surf Nicaragua, The American Way.
Surf Nicaragua tracklisting:
"Surf Nicaragua"
"One Nation"
"War Pigs" (Black Sabbath cover)
"Draining You Of Life"
"Ignorance" (Live)
"Death Squad" (Live)
The American Way tracklisting:
"Love…Hate"
"The American Way"
"The Way It Is"
"Crimes Against Humanity"
"State Of Emergency"
"Who’s To Blame"
"I Don’t Know"
"31 Flavors"