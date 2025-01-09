SADIST Announce Something To Pierce Album, Release "No Feast For Flies" Single And Lyric Video

Italian progressive death metal legends, Sadist, announce their tenth studio album, Something To Pierce, set for release on March 7 via Agonia Records. Pre-order here, pre-save here.

The song "No Feast For Flies" is the first single to be released off the album. It's being premiered in the form of a lyric video, which can be found below.

Following the well-acclaimed Firescorched, released in 2022, the new album Something To Pierce promises to be even more aggressive, both musically and lyrically. The band's tenth instalment is a bold amalgamation of technique, aggression and experimentation; in short, "a further step towards the definition of a unique music style, which you can’t help but love…or hate," comments founding member & mastermind, Tommy Talamanca. "Like it or not, nobody sounds like Sadist!"

Something To Pierce was record, mixed and mastered by Tommy Talamanca at Nadir Music Studios in Genoa, Italy. The cover artwork was created by Andreas Christanetoff of Armaada Art (Aborted).

Sadist started out in the early nineties, having emerged from Genoa in Italy. The band went ahead of its time, with an adventurous take on the then-developing progressive death metal sub-genre. Its presence was firmly established through an unmistakable style, detectable since the debut instalment Above The Light (1993). After a five year hiatus (2000-2005), Sadist returned to its proven sonic formula of jazz-infected epic prog-death, fraught with Middle-Eastern influences.

Along its path, Sadist kicked off concerts for Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Slayer and Motorhead, and gained exposure at high-profile fests (Wacken Open Air, Gods Of Metal, Hellfest). In 2023 alone, the band shared the stage with Samael, Pantera, Dark Tranquility and Sepultura, and continued to play festivals and one-off dates throughtout 2024, amidst putting final touches on new album, Something To Pierce. Among the group's last live appeacnces are Prog Power Europe and Corpsorate Death Fest.

Tracklisting:

"Something To Pierce"

"Deprived"

"No Feast For Flies"

"Kill Devour Dissect"

"The Sun God"

"Dume Kike"

"One Shot Closer"

"The Best Part Is The Brain"

"Nove Strade"

"Respirium" (instrumental)

"Latex Hood" (CD bonus track)

"The Unsmiling Windows" (CD bonus track)

"No Fest For Flies" lyric video:

Lineup:

Trevor - lead vocals

Davide Piccolo - bass

Giorgio Piva - drums

Tommy Talamanca - guitars & keyboards

Gloria Rossi - guest female vocals

(Photo - Nicola Dongo)