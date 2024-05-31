SADIST Confirmed As Headliners For Day 2 Of Prog Power Europe 2024

Italian progressive death metal band, Sadist, have been confirmed as headliners for the second day of the prestigious Prog Power Europe festival, to be held in Baarlo, the Netherlands, from October 4 to 6.

Sadist will perform on Saturday, October 5, and will present their new album, the tenth of their career, which will be released this fall via Agonia Records.

Check out the band's upcoming shows below:

June

1 - Lacrima In Giallo - Morro D'Alba, Italy

July

6 - Genova Summer Live - Genoa, Italy

20 - Festiwal Mocnych Brzmień - Swiecie, Poland

26 - Kaptura Festival - Asti, Italy

September

18 - Klub Palach - Rijeke, Croatia

19 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria

21 - Psychosounds Festival - Bucharest, Romania

October

5 - Prog Power Europe - Baarlo, The Netherlands