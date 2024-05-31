SADIST Confirmed As Headliners For Day 2 Of Prog Power Europe 2024
May 31, 2024, 26 minutes ago
Italian progressive death metal band, Sadist, have been confirmed as headliners for the second day of the prestigious Prog Power Europe festival, to be held in Baarlo, the Netherlands, from October 4 to 6.
Sadist will perform on Saturday, October 5, and will present their new album, the tenth of their career, which will be released this fall via Agonia Records.
Check out the band's upcoming shows below:
June
1 - Lacrima In Giallo - Morro D'Alba, Italy
July
6 - Genova Summer Live - Genoa, Italy
20 - Festiwal Mocnych Brzmień - Swiecie, Poland
26 - Kaptura Festival - Asti, Italy
September
18 - Klub Palach - Rijeke, Croatia
19 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria
21 - Psychosounds Festival - Bucharest, Romania
October
5 - Prog Power Europe - Baarlo, The Netherlands