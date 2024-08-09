SAGA Guitarist IAN CRICHTON Injured; DUSTY CHESTERFIELD And MIKE BORKOSKY Step In For Upcoming Shows

Canadian prog-rock band, Saga, have released the following official statement:

"Dear Saga Family, Friends, and Guests,

"We regret to inform you that our legendary mate, Ian Crichton, has unfortunately broken his foot/leg and went in for treatment last Friday. We've been informed that it will take around 6-8 weeks for lan to recover, and we'll provide a further update around that time. Please join us in wishing lan plenty of rest and a swift recovery.

"Meanwhile, we're acutely aware of the significant efforts our fans and partners have put into these shows, and we're determined not to let any of you down. We're on our toes, excited for the challenge, and eager to see how it all unfolds.

"As you can imagine, the past few days have been challenging as we explored our options. In a surprise twist, our very own bass boss, Dusty Chesterfield, has graciously offered to stand in for lan - just as he did for lan's brother, our co-founder and bassist Jim Crichton, back in August, 2018. How cool is that?

"In turn, Dusty has invited his friend and long-time collaborator, Michael "Mike" Borkosky, to join us for these upcoming shows. Not only is Mike a prog fan, but he's also a multi-talented pro who has toured with Alannah Myles, Sass Jordan, Melanie Doane, and currently with Rough Trade/ Carole Pope and JD Fortune Rocks INXS.

"We're incredibly proud of Dusty and Mike for stepping up on such short notice - please give them both a round of encouragement!"