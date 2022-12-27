SAMMY HAGAR And MICK FLEETWOOD Perform FLEETWOOD MAC's "World Turning"; Video

AXS TV has shared the video below, in which Sammy Hagar takes the stage with legendary drummer Mick Fleetwood at Fleetwood's on Front St. in Lahaina, Maui. There, Mick gives an epic drum solo during a performance of "World Turning". Later, Mick chats with Sammy about music and gives the red rocker a tour of his beloved Hawaiian hot spot

Sammy Hagar & The Circle's new album, Crazy Times, is available now via UMe. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro: The Beginning Of The End"

"Slow Drain"

"Feed Your Head"

"Pump It Up"

"Be Still"

"You Get What You Pay For"

"Crazy Times"

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Father Time"

"Childhoods End"

"2120" (bonus track)

"Father Time" - Acoustic Demo (bonus track)

"Father Time" video:

"Funky Feng Shui" video:

"Crazy Times" video:

"Pump It Up" video: