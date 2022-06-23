SAMMY HAGAR Looks Back On His 50 Year Rock N' Roll Career (Video)

In the clip below, vocalist / guitarist Sammy Hagar discusses his life and 50 years in rock 'n' roll with Great Day Houston.

For the last four decades, former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band Montrose to his multiplatinum solo career to his ride as the frontman of Van Halen, Chickenfoot, and his latest supergroup The Circle, Hagar has amassed 25 Platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide.

Along his journey, he has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written with songs like "I Can't Drive 55" "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love" and earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Hagar is also a dedicated philanthropist, two-time New York Times best-selling author, and auspicious entrepreneur.

Hagar's “Crazy Times” North American summer tour is underway. Special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers are on the tour for the duration, which is produced by Live Nation and presented by Hagar’s portfolio of spirits - Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Santo Tequila and Beach Bar Rum. A full list of dates is below.

Remaining dates:

August

23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September

1 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

The “Crazy Times” tour comes on the heels of Hagar’s Las Vegas residency, which is now in its second year of sold-out concerts at The Strat. On January 5, 2022, he was awarded Mexico’s Medal of Honor and named Los Cabos’ first Honorary Ambassador of Tourism by the region’s top dignitaries, in recognition of his longtime investment in their people and economy.