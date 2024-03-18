SAMMY HAGAR Pays Tribute To TOBY KEITH With "I Love This Bar" Performance; Video

Country music legend, Toby Keith, passed away February 5 at 62 years of age following a battle with stomach cancer. Today, Sammy Hagar has released the video below, paying tribute to his friend with a performance of Keith's "I Love This Bar".

Says Hagar, "It's the first time I've spontaneously jumped on stage Cabo Wabo since Toby passed it felt like the right song to open with #ILoveThisBar! #IMissMyfriend."

Back in February, AXS TV shared the video below, in which Sammy joins Toby at his ranch and the two perform, "Rum Is The Reason". Then they talk music and check out the town where Toby lived in Oklahoma.