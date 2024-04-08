SAMMY HAGAR Performs "I Love This Bar" In Tribute To TOBY KEITH At CMT Music Awards (Video)

Country music legend, Toby Keith, passed away on February 5 at 62 years of age following a battle with stomach cancer.

Sammy Hagar paid tribute to his "dear friend" at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, on Sunday, April 7. He issued the following statement:

"I'm honored to be part of this tribute to my dear friend Toby Keith. I'm thinking 'I Love This Bar' would be the appropriate song choice... don't ya think? Tune in to the #CMTAwards this Sunday, April 7th at 8/7c on CBS!"

Check out Hagar's peformance below.

Back in February, AXS TV shared the video below, in which Sammy joins Toby at his ranch and the two perform, "Rum Is The Reason". Then they talk music and check out the town where Toby lived in Oklahoma.