SAMMY HAGAR Recalls Meeting TOBY KEITH, And A $10,000 Bet In New Episode Of Storytime

In the newest episode of his Storytime With Sammy video series, Sammy Hagar (Montrose, Van Halen, Chickenfoot) shares his memories of meeting country superstar Toby Keith in Las Vegas while watching a boxing match.

Sadly, Keith passed away on February 5, 2024, at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer.

Sammy Hagar paid tribute to his "dear friend" at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, on April 7. He issued the following statement:

"I'm honored to be part of this tribute to my dear friend Toby Keith. I'm thinking 'I Love This Bar' would be the appropriate song choice... don't ya think?"

Check out Hagar's peformance below.

Back in February, AXS TV shared the video below, in which Sammy joins Toby at his ranch and the two perform, "Rum Is The Reason". Then they talk music and check out the town where Toby lived in Oklahoma.