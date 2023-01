New York's Sanhedrin have released an animated video for "Scythian Women", featured on their Metal Blade Records album, Lights On, released last March. Watch below:

Lights On can be ordered in various formats at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Correction"

"Lights On"

"Lost At Sea"

"Change Takes Forever"

"Code Blue"

"Scythian Women"

"Hero's End"

"Death Is A Door"

Album stream:

"Correction":