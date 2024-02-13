SANTANA, COUNTING CROWS Join Forces For Oneness North American Tour

Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana (pictured above), alongside Grammy and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows, have announced they will hit the road together for the Oneness Tour this summer.

Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer and will be highlighted all tour. Following three successful tours across the world, the Counting Crows return to the road with Santana and promises fans an unforgettable show filled with their timeless hits, including music off their most recent project Butter Miracle, Suite One.

Together, the two iconic bands will perform 29 shows across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live on June 14 making stops in Toronto, ON; Tinley Park, IL; Morrison, CO; Austin, TX and more before wrapping up in Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center on September 02. Full tour dates are below.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Wednesday, February 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 16 at 10 AM, local time at Santana.com and CountingCrows.com.

Citi is the official card of the Oneness Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 14 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, February 15 at 10 PM< local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, commemorative ticket, exclusive merchandise item & collectible laminate. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Tour dates:

June

14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

16 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

18 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

20 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

25 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

29 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July

18 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

26 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

27 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis, MO

29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August

15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

21 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

25 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

30 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center