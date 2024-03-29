SANTANA Drum Legend MICHEAL SHRIEVE To Release Drums Of Compassion In May

Legendary drummer Michael Shrieve has announced the release of his album, Drums Of Compassion, set to drop on May 24, 2024 on Trey Gunn’s innovative label, 7D Media. This album is a testament to Shrieve’s artistic journey, encapsulating over fifty years of musical exploration and collaboration with some of the most revered names in the industry.

Drums Of Compassion is not merely an album; it’s an odyssey that began two decades ago inspired by the Dalai Lama’s call for a Time of Compassion, with a nod to the title of Nigerian Percussionist Babatunde Olatunji’s classic album from 1959, Drums Of Passion, which is one of the first records to popularize African Music to the Western World. This album is graced with an Introduction Vocal Incantation by Olatunji himself and acts as a bridge between eras, cultures, and sounds, embodying the spirit of unity and the transformative power of music.

The album boasts an ensemble of musical virtuosos, including Jack DeJohnette, Zakir Hussain, Airto Moreira, Trey Gunn and special guest Babatunde Olatunji, among others. Their collective genius creates a tapestry of rhythmic brilliance that transcends conventional music boundaries, offering listeners an immersive sonic experience.

Shrieve’s collaboration with Soundmaster Jeff Greinke lays the foundation of the album with ambient, space-evoking melodies that serve as a backdrop to the dynamic percussive elements. Recorded in the iconic Robert Lang and London Bridge Studios in Seattle, Drums Of Compassion offers a rich acoustic experience, further enriched by contributions from world-renowned musicians during a serendipitous gathering at the Bumbershoot Festival.

The album’s artwork, crafted by the talented designer Christo Downs and artist Penebranca, mirrors the album’s profound musical narrative, presenting a visual feast that complements the auditory journey.

Drums Of Compassion is more than an album; it’s an offering from Shrieve to the world. It’s a declaration of the pure intentions of musicians, a prayer for compassion, and an invitation to explore the depth of human connection through the universal language of music.

Drums Of Compassion promises to be a landmark release in Shrieve’s illustrious career and a beacon of hope and unity while inviting listeners to embark on a journey of musical and spiritual discovery.

Tracklisting:

“The Call Of Michael Olatunji”

“On The Path To The Healing Waters”

“As Above, So Below”

“The Euphoric Pandiero Of Airto Moriera”

“The Fierce Energy Of Love”

“Oracle”

“The Breath Of Human Kindness”

“Zakir Hussain”

“Hejira”

(Photo – Steve Korn)