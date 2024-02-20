SARLIC BLISS Announce First Ever Live Show In Würzburg, Germany With AS THE SUN FALLS

German melodic doom / post-black / death metal band Sarlic Bliss released.their debut album, Brægn Hæft, on November 2nd, 2023. They have checked in with the following update:

"The time has come. We are proud to announce that we will be playing our first live concert in Würzburg, Germany on 16.05.2024. We will play together with the great Sunday Of The Dead from Würzburg, and the mighty As The Sun Falls from Finland. So plan your visit to the Die Kellerperle in Würzburg. We look forward to seeing you there."

Watch the official lyric video for debut single "Departed Grace" below.

"It is almost exemplary for the musical versatility of the band and contains besides quiet, melancholic and doomy sounds also a look at the harsh and aggressive side of the quintet. By the way, with a stately 7:38min "Departed Grace" is not even the longest track of the album, but stands out a bit due to the breathtaking guest appearance of singer Gogo Melone. The video was realized by Justin Morina and creatively blends the boundaries between story and lyric video."

Tracklisting:

"Darkest Desire"

"Lust"

"The Truth Within"

"Floatin Swefn"

"Invidia"

"Departed Grace" (feat. Gogo Melone)

"Departed Grace" lyric video:

Order via MDD Shop.