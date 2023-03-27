SASS JORDAN Honours TAYLOR HAWKINS With "High Road Easy" From Upcoming Live In New York Ninety-Four Album

Sass Jordan's breakthrough album, Racine, was released in 1992 and yielded the Canadian hit singles "Make You A Believer," "I Want To Believe" - both ranked on Billboard magazine's Mainstream Rock chart - "You Don't Have To Remind Me," and "Goin’ Back Again." In 1994, Jordan released Rats, which yielded her first song on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single "Sun's Gonna Rise," and also featured “High Road Easy.”

Now, Jordan has teamed up with Deko Entertainment to take a look back at the Rats tour with the upcoming release of Live in New York Ninety-Four, which was recorded at the South Street Seaport in NYC during that 1994 tour. The band at that time, along with Jordan, consisted of Tony Reyes (bass, vocals), Taylor Hawkins (drums, vocals), Nick Lashley (guitar), and Stevie Salas (guitar). The full album will drop digitally on April 28, to be followed up by a limited-edition vinyl release with preorders going on sale April 15.

The first single off the album is "High Road Easy," which Jordan shares, is a celebration of the early days in the career of Hawkins, future Foo Fighters drummer. Jordan says, "As we hit the milestone that marks one year since Taylor left us, I wanted to do something to honor his memory--a recognition and appreciation for his glorious, big, beautiful energy--which lives on through this recording and in all of our hearts. That’s why we offer this now …. This particular song, ‘High Road Easy,’ was in its infancy in those days--you can really hear it in the way the band attacks and tears it to pieces--rampaging through its whole length like the pack of road dogs that we were…”

Listen to "High Road Easy" here, and below.

Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, comments on the label’s involvement, “Sass is one of my all-time favorites, so I am thrilled we get to share this never released live performance with everyone. Everything about this record is perfect!"

You can pre-save Live In New York Ninety-Four here. Get updates on the vinyl release here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Damaged"

"Make You a Believer"

"Moonage Daydream"

"Head"

"Sun’s Gonna Rise"

"You Don't Have to Remind Me"

"High Road Easy"

"Pissin’ Down"

"Ugly"

Canadian tour dates:

June

24 - Sherwood Park, AB - Broadmoor Lake Park

July

7 - Pictou, NS - Cn Grounds

22 - Kitchener, ON - Kitchener City Hall

August

12 - Maple Ridge, BC - Albion Fairgrounds

13 - Prince George, BC - Exhibition Park