SATURNUS Release The Storm Within Album; Streaming In Full

Saturnus have released their first album in 11 years, The Storm Within, via Prophecy Productions. A full album stream is available below:

"We are extremely happy to finally release 'The Storm Within' out into the world!" guitarist Julio Fernandez enthuses. "It is the best thing ever that all our friends are finally able to listen to the album everywhere. We've been waiting for this to happen for quite a long time. It feel a bit like a farewell to give it from our hands into yours. We are extremely proud of this record and where it has taken us to. We are also curious as to where it will still take us to. The Storm Within is a fresh approach to us but it comes with the same true heart and soul as before. This is our story so far and now that it is out, we are confident that you will love it as much as we do."

Order the album here.

The title of Saturnus' fifth album, The Storm Within, is hinting at both the tempest of the natural world and turmoil that can rage inside the mind. It is also quite obvious that the long time it took the Danes to create this full-length and the personal reasons behind the hiatus very much contributed and inspired its artistic expression.

Saturnus have outdone themselves with The Storm Within. The musical themes of the seas, rain, and stormy waters are a subtle presence and guiding thread throughout the songs that reflect anger, loss, melancholy, and pain in equal measure. The fully matured craftsmanship on this album is sublime and extremely dynamic, ranging from moments of calm to brutal outbursts.

Working again with producer Flemming Rasmussen, the legendary Danish producer of Metallica's classic albums, also ensured that the sound of The Storm Within matches its outstanding musical quality.

Saturnus came into being when singer Thomas A.G. Jensen started looking for fellow musicians in the area of Denmark's capital Copenhagen to form a death metal act in 1991. Following a number of changes during the next few years, the name was finally switched to Saturnus in 1993.

The band released their first album, Paradise Belongs To You, in January 1997 and were immediately invited to perform at the famous Roskilde Festival the same year. The show was recorded by Norwegian Radio (NRK) and ended up being broadcast all over Scandinavia, which firmly established the band as a death doom household name in Northern Europe. Following their sophomore album Martyre (2000) and the iconic third studio full-length Veronika Decides To Die, as well as constant touring throughout Europe and increasingly beyond, Saturn in Ascension was released in 2012, which was once again produced by Flemming Rasmussen.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Saturnus got back on the roads of Europe and also performed at prestigious festivals such as Brutal Assault (CZ), Copenhell (DK), and ArtMania (RO) among many others. The Danes continued touring with occasional breaks from 2014 until 2017, which got them as far as Russia and to the Middle East.

After several notable changes in the lineup, Saturnus were joined by guitarists Indee Rehal-Sagoo (formerly Clouds and Eye Of Solitude) and Julio Fernandez from Autumnal in 2020. Despite more obstacles created by the pandemic, the band finally started working on their next album and also continued their collaboration with Flemming Rasmussen.

The Storm Within took a long time in its creation and along the way demanded painful sacrifices from Saturnus. All the blood, pain, and sweat have left their marks on this record. Yet in the end, the brutal honesty and the baring of the soul emanating from each note is what makes The Storm Within such a brilliant piece of music.

Tracklisting:

"The Storm Within"

"Chasing Ghosts"

"The Calling"

"Even Tide"

"Closing The Circle"

"Breathe New Life"

"Truth"

"Breathe New Life":

"The Calling" video: