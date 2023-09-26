SATYRICON Announce Return To Live Stages For First Time In 5 Years; New Album To Arrive In May

Legendary Norwegian black metal act, Satyricon, have announced their return to performing live after five years. A message from the band follows...

"We are pleased to confirm that we will return to the stage for the first time in five years in the summer of 2024. We will be focusing on the European festival run and have no touring plans outside of that currently. At the moment, we are working on a new album scheduled for a May 2024 release. The art exhibition and album “Satyricon & Munch”, was an intense and all-consuming project for the record books, but it is history now and we have been working on all these new things behind closed doors for almost a year. We’re delighted to soon share it, we really look forward to playing both brand new and old songs for you, and once again being able to hear you sing, scream and chant as the army you are. We will publish all dates once they have been confirmed and approved to publish. This will be great!"



Satyricon frontman, Sigurd "Satyr" Wongraven, recently took to Instagram to share the post below, captioned, "Back at it with @satyriconofficial after a small summer break. We keep working on a new album that will be ready spring/summer next year."

(Top photo - Morten Andersen)