SAVAGE EXISTENCE Premier "Steady Blows To The Head" Music Video, Announce European Tour With ROSS THE BOSS

2023 is shaping up to be a very busy year for Savage Existence, as their new single, “Steady Blows To The Head,” was issued on January 9 (watch the new music video below, listen to the single here), they will be touring Europe with Ross The Boss from in April-May (on the Kings of Metal 35th Anniversary tour; dates below), and will be issuing their self-titled LP on April 27 (recorded by Logan Mader).

“Savage Existence is extremely excited to be going on tour in Europe,” says the group. “It’s actually an honor for us to be sharing stage with Ross the Boss, celebrating one of the best metal albums of all times by Manowar ‘Kings of Metal’ and at the same time to share our music with European crowds for the very first time. Every show will be special for us, we will be bringing our full power of groove metal and leaving blood and sweat on each show. Get ready for Savage Existence. We are definitely coming to get you!

“Some say it's great for caffeinated workouts, smashing punching bags and driving fast, Savage Existence recent single 'Steady Blows To The Head' is certainly getting attention, opening the road to the new album release and we are very happy by quickly reaching at least +40,000 people in just a couple of days on our Spotify account, streams are really flying fast. Strap in for the ride because it’s just getting started, more singles to come soon!”

“Raise your cups and rock out with Savage Existence in this fiery, savage and loud official music video for their recent single ‘Steady Blows To The Head’! The band is definitely fighting with all the sonic force through the media noise and gaining more and more attention by people all around the globe. This first official video single presents a definitive band's evolution in its sound, taking it to another level and creating a real groovy momentum for headbanging. Straight forward metal, real honest musical expression so much needed today for real metalheads. This is just the first single from the upcoming self-titled album, more to come soon.

“Our new self titled album represents the band's evolution, encompasses a wide range of styles including groovy death metal with hints of southern hard rock, offering this fresh feeling of collision between old school and the new. This album is a serious statement and delivers groovy savage riffs, ripping solos, insane vocals, catchy melodies, wild rhythms and stellar special guest appearance by Gary Holt (ex-Slayer, Exodus).”

Formed in Costa Rica by Daniel Cleland (guitars) and Jesse Radford (drums), both entrepreneurs from Canada, and singer and songwriter Anton Darusso, they are joined by Daniel Ramos (bass) and Andreas Castro (guitars).

“Savage Existence revisits old school groove metal with elements of American metal, death metal, and southern rock, with lyrics that speak about real life issues and relevant concerns of the modern day.”

And with the arrival of their new single/video, upcoming tour and album, rock fans worldwide will soon discover the metallic might of Savage Existence.

Tracklisting:

"Still Life"

"Steady Blows To The Head"

"Cull"

"Dumpster Water"

"Leap Of Faith"

"All On You"

"Independence Day"

"Enigma"

"Standing In Flames"

"Matricide"

"Steady Blows To The Head" video:

Savage Existence tour dates with Ross The Boss:

April

28 - Remchingen, Germany - No Playback Festival

29 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef

30 - Lingen, Germany - Alter Schlachthof



May

2 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

3 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

4 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

5 - Andernach, Germany - Andernacher Metal Days

6 - Gladbeck, Gladbeck Metal Bash Open Air

7 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

9 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

10 - Oldenburg, Germany - Amadeus

11 - Odense, Denmark - Kansas City

12 - Hademarschen, Germany - Hademarscher Hof

13 - Hamburg Neu-Wulmstorf, Germany - Metal Bash