SAVAGE HANDS Debut New Single "Love No More"; Music Video

Following a year of isolating, yet creatively prolific quarantine, Maryland heavy rock band, Savage Hands, have returned with an emotionally riveting new single, titled "Love No More". The song is accompanied by a beautifully shot video that can be viewed below.

Commenting on the single and video, the band states: "'Love No More' is a track that comes straight from the soul. A broken feeling from a loss in life, a heartbreak, or being afraid become vulnerable again. The lyrics dramatically portray the feelings of what one may think of themselves while going through pain such as mentioned. The video basically portrays falling in and out of a nightmare. The dream sequence portion of the video represents the mind trying to take over. We used the black tears to represent a feeling of pure sadness, but since the color black holds little to no emotion, we thought it was a powerful symbolic representation of feeling empty."

Stream "Love No More" here, and see the video below: