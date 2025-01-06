SAVATAGE - The Wake Of Magellan Special Edition Tribute To PAUL O'NEILL Streaming Via YouTube

Rock Duck Radio producer Mark Christopher Garrett has shared a Wake Of Magellan, Special Edition Tribute to Paul O'Neill via YouTube. Check it out below.

"This Savatage Wake of Magellan Special Edition features a behind-the-scenes Making Of featurette with the band, producers and sound engineers to take you deep into the process. This Savatage Special Edition also features the full album with animated cover art. And to wrap it all up, we have some great Savatage Wake Of Magellan live performances. This is a tribute to the great musical visionary storyteller, Paul O'Neill."

Making of Featurette:

- On the streets with Johnny Lee Middleton and Chris Caffery

- Paul O'Neill

- In the studio with Jon Oliva and David Whitman

Savatage - Wake of Magellan

"The Ocean"

"Welcome"

"Turns To Me"

"Morning Sun"

"Another Way"

"Blackjack Guillotine"

"Paragons Of Innocence"

"Complaint In The System"

"Underture"

"The Wake Of Magellan"

"Anymore"

"The Storm"

"The Hourglass"

Bonus Audio Tracks:

"Somewhere In Time / Alone You Breathe"

"Sleep"

"Stay"

Live Bonus Video Tracks:

"The Ocean"

"Welcome"

"Turns To Me"

"Morning Sun"

"The Wake Of Magellan"

The legendary Savatage (Johnny Lee Middleton - bass, Chris Caffery - guitars, Al Pitrelli - guitars, Jeff Plate - drums, and Zak Stevens - vocals) have announced tour dates across Europe for summer 2025, with a mix of festival appearances and headline shows.

Says Zak Stevens: "As you can imagine, there are so many special things about these shows that are racing through my mind. We get to play a series of headline shows for the first time in over twenty years that will put us right back in front of all of the unbelievable fans who have given us so many unforgettable memories over the last three decades. Here’s our chance to directly give back to everyone who’s been there supporting us all these years! All the great festival shows are going to be off-the-charts amazing. It’s even hard to imagine the scale of excitement that’s going to take place with those shows."

Savatage mastermind Jon Oliva expressed his disappointment at not being able to join the band for the shows, but shared his excitement, stating: "I am very excited for the guys to be doing some shows. Unfortunately, due to health issues, I will not be able to join the guys for this run. Hopefully, this is just temporary. I will continue working in the studio on new music for the future. These shows will be awesome and I will be working with them to get it all ready for you. I know everyone is going to love it!!! Me and the guys are very excited and ready to kick ass! So from me, thank you all for the support for all these years and we can’t wait to rock you!"

For further details, including ticket/festival links, head to Savatage.com. Find a video trailer below.

South American dates:

April

19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Monsters Of Rock

21 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed (Headline Date)

23 - Santiago, Chile - Masters Of Rock

European dates:

June

13 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

14 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle (Headline Date)

16 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush Empire (Headline Date)

18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457 (Headline Date)

19 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle (Headline Date)

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Grapop Metal Meeting

24 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz (Headline Date)

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

28 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Rockwave