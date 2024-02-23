SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY Pays Tribute To Keyboardist VITALIJ KUPRIJ - "He Was A True Gem, A One Of A Kind Who Will Always Be Remembered As Just That"

It was revealed earlier this week that Trans-Siberian Orchestra touring keyboardist, Vitalij Kuprij (Artension, Ring Of Fire), has passed away at 49 years of age.

Vitalij's friend, guitarist Lars Eric Mattsson, shared the sad news via his Facebook page, writing, "Woke up to really sad news this morning as my dear friend and keyboard maestro Vitalij Kuprij has passed away last night. The Ukranian born virtuoso was living in Philadelphia and recently came off another hugely successful tour with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. I have known and worked with Vitalij for over 20 years and he always talked about seeing me here in Finland to go fishing, which was his second love after music. We have recorded together several times, first time was for the debut album of Book Of Reflections 20 years ago and then later for my MATTSSON concept album War. My record label Lion Music Record Label has released a lot of his music including three solo albums, his band Artension and more. You will be deeply missed my friend!"

Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Chris Caffery has shared the following tribute to Vitalij:

"Lying here sleepless and trying to think of exactly what to say. I’ve been trying to think of what to say for over 36 hours now.

My day was filled with seeing everyone’s words, photos and memories of Vitale Kuprij. So many people had said words I wanted to say. Expressed my same emotions. He was a true gem. A master at his art. A one of a kind who will always be remembered as just that. While searching through my photos here for ones with Vitalij Kuprij I continued to see photos of our other lost TSO/Savatage family members. I attached some to this post.

I was trying to think if I should write a story about some of his magical music or performances. Possibly some of the hundreds of memories from our time together on the road.

Nahh…what would he like to have me share? 'Think Chrisovich'…as he called me in his distinct Vitale accent…OK…Chrisovich has decided he would want me to leave something funny. So here’s the moment he informed me of something that made me give him the branding of the nick name 'Jack-assovich'!

We had finished the 1st TSO Beethoven’s last night tour. I unloaded all my stuff straight from our bus to Jimmy Sturr’s bus. He came to pick me up at our last show with his tour bus. I forgot to grab this giant box of fireworks I purchased on the road for July 4th. The bus was dropping Vitale off at home on its way to Nashville. He took the box and told me he would hold it until the next time I saw him.

Vitale was born on July 4th. That day arrived and I called to say happy birthday, and told him that I wanted to at some point come and get my fireworks. His next words were 'Chrisovich, I have to tell you something. I blew them up last night when it hit July 4th.' That’s when I said 'You Yankee Doodle Jackassovich! That was $1000 in fireworks.' He then said his patented 'Ahhhsuddaheelllaaap' Of course I couldn’t be upset at him. That was impossible. Even if he would have upset you, he would still make you laugh.

His loss has broken a big part of so many of our hearts. In his family, our TSO family, his friends and fans all over the world, the other musicians & artists he shared his life and incredibly amazing talents with. However, along with our tears, the smiles will always remain my friend.

I love you Vitalovich…see you again someday. Say hey to everyone up there for me…"

Chrisovich

Greg Prato's biography of Vitalij Kuprij reveals:

Born in 1974 in Volodarka, Kiev, Ukraine, keyboardist Vitalij Kuprij has received numerous awards for his playing talents, and has covered a wide variety of musical styles throughout his career, including classical and prog rock, among others. During his early years, Kuprij won the first prize in the All-Union Chopin Competition held in the Republic of Kazan, Soviet Union, as well as the top honor at the Geneva Duo Competition for Violin and Piano (in addition, he appeared on Ukranian radio and TV performing concertos by both Beethoven and Chopin).

By the age of 16, Kuprij had left the Ukraine and in 1993, formed his first prog metal band, Atlantis Rising, with guitarist Roger Staffelbach. After Kuprij relocated to the US in 1995, the band later mutated into Artension, signing to Mike Varney's Shrapnel label and issuing such albums as 1996's Into the Eye Of The Storm, 1997's Phoenix Rising, 1999's Forces Of Nature, and 2000's Machine. Alongside his work with Artension, Kuprij began to issue his own solo albums on Shrapnel as well - 1997's High Definition, 1998's Extreme Measures, 1999's VK3, and 2001's Plays the Works of Liszt and Chopin: Piano.

In addition, Kuprij has performed with the New York Youth Symphony at Carnegie Hall, and, in 2001, was penning material for a new outfit, Ring Of Fire, a collaboration with former Yngwie Malmsteen vocalist Mark Boals.