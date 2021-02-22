SAVE THE WORLD To Release Two Album In May; Debut To Be Reissued On Same Date

Coming May 7, the release of the brand new Save The World album, Two. Frontiers will also reissue their debut album, One, on the same date. First single and music video from Two coming on March 18, but you can check out two music videos from the band's debut below.

Save The World pens emotionally charged songs with rich, melodic choruses, playing music that forgoes genre conventions in favor of a signature sound that’s modern, anthemic, and refreshingly dynamic. The band features chief songwriter Dan Tracey (Alan Parsons) on guitar, vocals, keyboards and Robert Wright on bass, vocals, keyboards, Taurus pedals, percussion, and drums.

Two tracklisting:

"Camera Obscura"

"Bones"

"Miss Muse"

"Defenders Of The Faith"

"Daphne Blue"

"When Amanda Hits The Stage"

"Man On An Island"

"Longer"

"Denslow Park"

"Automaton"

"Illuminati"

"Who's That Girl"

One tracklisting:

"Bleed"

"Comic Con"

"In Pieces"

"Circus Maximus"

"This Little Pill"

"Let Love Win"

"I Wish"

"Black Pearl"

"Cecilia Weiss"

"Princes & Thieves"

"Cern"

"The Light"

"Bleed" video:

"Circus Maximus" video: