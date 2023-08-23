SAVING ABEL Release Music Video For Latest Single “Fire”

With the excitement continuing about the return of vocalist Jared Weeks and their latest single impacting rock radio, rockers Saving Abel are releasing the music video for the song “Fire.” The new single by the band comprised of Jared Weeks (vocals), Jason Null (guitars), Scott Bartlett (guitars), Scott Wilson (bass), and Dave Moraata (drums) is the follow up to the April 2023 track “Baptize Me” - which marked the first official song since Weeks returned to the band.

The latest track “Fire” talks about overcoming your personal demons and coming out on the other side from them. The video expands on that messaging with a chained-up vocalist Jared Weeks pleading to different versions of himself until he realizes he has always had the key to free himself and get past what was holding him back. The video was produced and directed by J. Austin Dellamano in conjunction with Weems Creative and can be seen below.

Saving Abel is hitting the road in support of the new single on the recently announced Into The Fire tour. The 32-city headline tour kicks off on October 20 in St. Charles, IL and wraps up on December 10 in Urbana, IL. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Lansing, MI (October 24); Syracuse, NY (October 30); Dallas, TX (November 15) and Las Vegas, NV (November 24). Autumn Kings, Harmless Habit and King Falcon will each be making appearances in support on select dates of the tour. Tickets for all shows are on-sale to the public on August 25 and information on all shows can be found at savingabel.com.

“We can’t wait to get out on the road and bring these new songs - and of course some fan favorites – to everyone on the Into The Fire tour. There is nothing we enjoy more than performing in front of our fans who have supported us through everything for the last 19 years. It is also exciting for us to bring some new talent out with us and having the Autumn Kings, Harmless Habit and King Falcon play with us is going to be a blast. These bands were handpicked by us and we can’t wait to bring this tour to you,” explains Jared Weeks.

Dates:

October

20 – St. Charles, IL – The Arcada Theatre *

21 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center *

22 – Mount Vernon, IL – Granada Theatre *

24 – Lansing, MI – Grewal Hall at 224 *

25 – Chesterfield, MI – Diesel Concert Lounge *

27 – Saginaw, MI – The Vault *

30 – Syracuse, NY – The Lost Horizon #

November

1 – Manchester, NH – Angel City Music Hall #

3 – Erie, PA – Basement Transmissions +

4 – Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center +

5 – Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans Live +

7 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend +

8 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room +

9 – Fernandina Beach, FL – Sadler Ranch +

11 – Corinth, MS – Crossroads Arena

14 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock @ House Of Blues +

15 – Dallas, TX – Sundown at Granada +

16 – Buda, TX – Buck’s Backyard +

19 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live +

20 – Denver, CO – HQ Live Denver +

22 – Tucson, AZ -191 Toole #

24 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sand Dollar #

25 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee #

Nov 27 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah #

29 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse #

30 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post #

December

1 – Chico, CA – Senator Theatre #

3 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater #

4 – Boise, ID – KQXR Radio Show #

8 – Sioux City, IA – The Marquee #

9 – Iowa City, IA – First Avenue Club #

10 – Urbana, IL – Canopy Club #

* Autumn Kings

+ Harmless Habit

# King Falcon

Previously Announced Saving Abel Dates:

August

26 – Bonner Springs, KS – Tiblow Days Festival

September

4 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall

October

6 – Hurricane, UT – Trial Hero Music Fest

7 – Madison, AL – Toyota Field

14 – Middlesboro, KY – Cumberland Mountain Fall Fest

28 – Lorain, OH – The Lorain Palace Theatre

(Photo – J. Austin Dellamano)