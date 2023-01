SAXON Cover KISS, ALICE COOPER, THE WHO, NAZARETH, ZZ TOP And More On Upcoming More Inspirations Collection; "The Faith Healer" Single Unveiled

British heavy metal legends, Saxon, have unveiled the first single, “The Faith Healer”, from the upcoming More Inspirations, set for release on March 24 via Silver Lining Music.

Following the release of Inspirations in 2021, More Inspirations is the second ‘deep dish’ serving of the influences which have fed the mighty Saxon’s immensely successful 40+ year career. The first single is an astonishing take on The Sensational Alex Harvey Band’s “The Faith Healer”.

Frontman Biff Byford comments “We used to see The Sensational Alex Harvey band play this back in the day, they started the set with it, such a fantastic song and fantastic band… big influence!”

Listen to/watch “The Faith Healer”, the “making of” video directed by Jay Shredder, below.

Whether getting feral with The Animal’s “We’ve Gotta Get Out Of This Place”, letting loose a high-octane take on Alice Cooper’s “From The Inside”, or laying down a ferocious tribute to KISS’ “Detroit Rock City”, More Inspirations is a joyous trip into the sounds which galvanized the Barnsley boys and continue to get spun on home stereos and tour buses.

Produced by vocalist/co-founder Biff Byford, with Seb Byford helping record the music alongside mixing engineer Jacky Lehmann, More Inspirations also includes enthusiastic takes on Alice Cooper, Rainbow, ZZ Top and Cream, as well as a thunderous “Razamanaz” by Nazareth, a tasty take on The Who’s “Substitute”, and a thick groove take on Uriah Heep’s “Gypsy”. Whether this is your first dance with such classic songs, or you’ve come to see where Saxon were born, More Inspirations delivers the goods and then some.

Saxon’s More Inspirations will be available on 12” Black Vinyl, CD Digipak, digital formats and special D2C bundles; to pre-order head here.

Tracklisting:

"We’ve Gotta Get Out of This Place"

"The Faith Healer"

"From the Inside"

"Chevrolet"

"Substitute"

"Gypsy"

"Man On the Silver Mountain"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Razamanaz"

"Tales of Brave Ulysses"

- Produced by Biff Byford

- Recorded by Seb Byford and Jacky Lehmann

- Mixed and Mastered by Jacky Lehmann, www.audiosound.de

- Mastered for vinyl at Abbey Studios, London

Following the success of the Seize the World Tour 2022, Saxon will be back on the road in March 2023 for a string of European dates, with special guest’s German metal titans Rage.

Saxon lineup:

Biff Byford - Vocals

Paul Quinn - Guitar

Nigel Glockler - Drums

Doug Scarratt - Guitar

Nibbs Carter - Bass